Arrieta pitches Cubs to 3-1 win over Mets on cool night

Arrieta also contributed to two runs at the plate.
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta delivers during the first inning of the team's...
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Jake Arrieta pitched five effective innings, Craig Kimbrel escaped a jam in the ninth and the Chicago Cubs used some aggressive baserunning to beat the New York Mets 3-1. Arrieta allowed one run and three hits, struck out four and walked three. Wearing short sleeves on a cool, clear night - the game-time temperature was 36 degrees - Arrieta also contributed to two runs at the plate. J.D. Davis homered for New York, but also committed two throwing errors at third base - including one that brought home Chicago’s first run. The Mets had won five of six.

