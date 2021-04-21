Arrieta pitches Cubs to 3-1 win over Mets on cool night

CHICAGO (AP) - Jake Arrieta pitched five effective innings, Craig Kimbrel escaped a jam in the ninth and the Chicago Cubs used some aggressive baserunning to beat the New York Mets 3-1. Arrieta allowed one run and three hits, struck out four and walked three. Wearing short sleeves on a cool, clear night - the game-time temperature was 36 degrees - Arrieta also contributed to two runs at the plate. J.D. Davis homered for New York, but also committed two throwing errors at third base - including one that brought home Chicago’s first run. The Mets had won five of six.

