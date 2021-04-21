April Snow Hits Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Warsaw took quite the hit compared to other cities around the area Tuesday.

There was poor visibility in parts of the city.

Some residents said they were not surprised by this “winter-like” weather, but cannot wait until it is warm and sunny again.

”I love Indiana and this is just a prime example of what Indiana is and does for us and to us, but it’s great to be here and to see the change of seasons even when they keep changing. So we are satisfied with this. We love seeing it come and we love seeing it go,” said Emergency Management Director for Kosciusko County Ed Rock.

Rock said the county highway department has already been preparing for the slick road conditions and heavy accumulations of snow.

