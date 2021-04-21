525 Foundation teams up with Martin’s for prom season

Ind. (WNDU) - Prom season is just around the corner, and the 525 Foundation is teaming up with Martin’s Super Markets for a special prom flower coupon program.

As many of you know, the 525 Foundation was created to raise awareness about the dangers of alcohol and prescription drug abuse.

Becky Savage’s sons were celebrating high school graduation with friends when they both died of an accidental overdose in 2015.

To encourage smart choices during and after prom, the foundation came up with this program with the help of Martin’s Super Markets.

Becky also hopes it will spark a conversation between parents and their kids.

“Conversations do save lives and the more you talk about something, the better prepared you may be. Your child may know how to respond to peer pressure situations, something like that. We want kids to know the facts that mixing alcohol with substances is not good, it can even lead to death,” Savage says.

The prom flower coupons are good until June 1.

