White’s fast start helps lead San Antonio past Pacers 109-94

White’s scoring flurry allowed San Antonio to take a 36-21 lead after one quarter and the Spurs never let Indiana get closer than nine.
San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) goes up for a rebound over Indiana Pacers center...
San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) goes up for a rebound over Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (88) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, April 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Derrick White helped San Antonio break away early by scoring 16 of his 25 points in the first quarter and leading the Spurs to a 109-94 victory at Indiana. Jakob Poeltel added 16 points as San Antonio won its second straight to stay in position for the play-in round. The Pacers were led by Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert who each had 18 points in Indiana’s third straight loss - this one minus three opening-night starters. White’s scoring flurry allowed San Antonio to take a 36-21 lead after one quarter and the Spurs never let Indiana get closer than nine.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

