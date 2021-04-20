Advertisement

Vucevic scores 29, Bulls snap Celtics’ 6-game streak, 102-96

Chicago has won its last two since a five-game skid.
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) shoots while pressured Boston Celtics forward Jayson...
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) shoots while pressured Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, right, and center Tristan Thompson, rear, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and nine rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls held off the Boston Celtics 102-96. Coby White added 19 points and seven assists to help the Bulls snap Boston’s season-high six-game winning streak. Chicago has won its last two since a five-game skid. Boston led by 12 in second quarter but struggled to execute down the stretch and finished with 17 turnovers. Jaylen Brown had 23 points. Tatum posted the first triple-double of his career with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
15-month-old boy run over by truck
Don Ross, grandfather of 6-year-old Grace Ross, speaks to reporters Monday after seeing teen...
Teen charged with murder & molestation of 6-year-old New Carlisle girl back in court
Pete Mroz, a South Bend native, competes on NBC's 'The Voice.'
South Bend native competes on ‘The Voice’
Alfred Hacker
UPDATE: Missing Niles man found

Latest News

Freeman says there might be some differences in techniques and where players line up in his...
Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman wants to elevate recruiting to the likes of Alabama
Katie Marino stands at second after a double against Virginia.
Irish infielder Katie Marino has been red hot for Notre Dame softball
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta delivers during the first inning of the team's...
Arrieta pitches Cubs to 3-1 win over Mets on cool night
Notre Dame will not be allowed to practice on election day, per NCAA rules. Every college...
Notre Dame football will continue to let student-athletes speak out against social injustice
Detroit Red Wings right wing Richard Panik (24) skates past as Dallas Stars' Sami Vatanen (45),...
Stars beat Red Wings, 5-2, extend win streak to 4 games