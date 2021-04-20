Vucevic scores 29, Bulls snap Celtics’ 6-game streak, 102-96

BOSTON (AP) - Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and nine rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls held off the Boston Celtics 102-96. Coby White added 19 points and seven assists to help the Bulls snap Boston’s season-high six-game winning streak. Chicago has won its last two since a five-game skid. Boston led by 12 in second quarter but struggled to execute down the stretch and finished with 17 turnovers. Jaylen Brown had 23 points. Tatum posted the first triple-double of his career with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

