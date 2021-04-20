Vaccine Tracker: Elkhart FEMA vaccination site is all-go this week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -On this edition of the Vaccine Tracker we’re learning more about the FEMA vaccination site at the Tolson Center in Elkhart.

State and federal officials held a press conference on Tuesday morning on Day 1 of the clinic that will be run from April 20th to Saturday April 24th.

There are still a lot of appointments open at the time this article was written. You can head to the state’s website ourshot.in.gov to sign up. Just look for the FEMA Tolson Center site in Elkhart.

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson spoke, sharing his thoughts on why this vaccination site is so important. He says the Tolson Center was chosen to reach people of color and that the site sits in the heart of one of the most diverse areas in Elkhart.

Elkhart County is around 24.3% fully vaccinated and the hope is this clinic will give that percentage a big boost

Also, it is important to keep in mind that if you don’t want to sign up online, you can get vaccinated as a walk-in.

“And so for all of those that are going to hear this broadcast, we want you to sign up and if you don’t sign up walk up, because we absolutely need to get ourselves to a place where Elkhart is at herd immunity. I want to make sure that we are working to open up our community,” Mayor Roberson says.

The Indiana State Department of Health also spoke Tuesday morning. They say this site can vaccinate around 540 people per day using the Pfizer vaccine, which is a lot less doses from the 1,000 per day I was told on Monday.

The state reports 37,000 people in Elkhart County are fully vaccinated with 49,000 having one dose of the vaccine. A concern the state health department has is there are still 150,000 Elkhart County residents eligible for the vaccine that still haven’t got it.

This Tolson Center clinic runs from 9am to 6pm, and getting registered is pretty simple.

“Our mobile clinic will never ask for any legal status, proof of residency, social security number. The only information that is requested is your name and your date of birth so that we can make sure you get your second dose and also if you would have any reaction at all, which again is very very rare and unlikely, but if it were to occur we could follow up with you,” Pam Pontones says. She is the Deputy Health Commissioner with the Indiana State Department of Health.

Dr. Bethany Wait, Elkhart County Health Officer, sharing her thoughts Tuesday morning as well, saying that this clinic is the first in the area to offer walk-ins. The reason for that is their are plenty of doses in the county. The county continues to work on reaching minority communities, as well as those resistant to the vaccine. They call it a grassroots effort, going door to door, educating residents, and even trying to reach people at the workplace

They’re urging everyone to get their shot, with Dr. Wait sharing her own story of when she got COVID.

“A year ago today I was admitted to the ICU because of COVID-19. I survived and was one of the lucky ones but we have plenty of Hoosiers who didn’t. So if there’s anything I can do to encourage anybody to get their vaccine, life and living is the reason why,” Dr. Wait says.

We’ll keep an eye on the numbers in Elkhart County and see how big of an impact this clinic has, and I want to hear from you. Email me at zach.horner@wndu.com or find me on Facebook and send a message if you have an issue or idea of something we can dig into on the Vaccine Tracker.

