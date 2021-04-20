United Federal Credit Union host blood drive in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A blood drive was held at the United Federal Credit Union building in St. Joseph, Michigan Tuesday.

The drive was held from 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. and benefited the local chapter of the American Red Cross.

Officials say the need for blood, especially during the pandemic, is constant, which is why community members are invited to give the gift of life and donate blood with the American Red Cross.

To donate blood or schedule an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org.

