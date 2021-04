ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - If State Road 23 in St. Joseph County is part of your commute, we have a traffic alert you need to know about.

Starting next Monday, the road will be reduced to one lane in each direction over U.S. 20/31 for a bridge maintenance project.

The work is expected to last through late May.

