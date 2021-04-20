Advertisement

Stars get shootout win over Red Wings to boost playoff push

Denis Gurianov scored in the fifth round of a shootout to give the Dallas Stars a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings.
Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) attempts to glove a shot under pressure from...
Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) attempts to glove a shot under pressure from Detroit Red Wings left wing Darren Helm (43) in the third period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Monday, April 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:19 PM EDT
DALLAS (AP) - Denis Gurianov scored in the fifth round of a shootout to give the Dallas Stars a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings. The shootout win provided a vital extra point for the defending Western Conference champions in their push to get back in the playoffs. Roope Hintz and rookie Jason Robertson both scored in regulation for the Stars, with Miro Heiskanen assisting on both goals. Robertson also converted the first shootout attempt for Dallas.

