Stars get shootout win over Red Wings to boost playoff push

DALLAS (AP) - Denis Gurianov scored in the fifth round of a shootout to give the Dallas Stars a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings. The shootout win provided a vital extra point for the defending Western Conference champions in their push to get back in the playoffs. Roope Hintz and rookie Jason Robertson both scored in regulation for the Stars, with Miro Heiskanen assisting on both goals. Robertson also converted the first shootout attempt for Dallas.

