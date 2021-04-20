Starke County mask mandate extended through May

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - In Starke County, the mask mandate has been extended through the end of May.

Starke County Health Department officials say the number of cases have increased as much as five to eight times from three weeks ago.

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, a decision will be made on whether or not to lift the mandate in the next 30 days.

Until then, you’re encouraged to wear a mask when out in public and maintain a six-foot social distance from those who are not part of your household.

