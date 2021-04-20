St. Joseph County Commissioners veto mask mandate extension

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The public policy-political pendulum continues to swing in St. Joseph County.

The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners Tuesday vetoed an ordinance the county council voted to extend just last week.

The ordinance calls for employers to face fines if their employees fail to wear face masks.

It was perhaps indicative of how heated the matter has become. One woman today was eager to give her opinion on the face mask fines measure, but reluctant to give her street address. “I think you should reconsider having people state their addresses in public hearings when issues are controversial, and people talk to people,” said Amy Drake of Granger.

Today brought talk about the commissioners possibly delaying a veto vote and things in general, since the St. Joseph County Council passed the fines ordinance by a margin of 7-to-2 last week, and a veto was likely to be over ridden.

The law gives commissioners 10-days to consider council passed measures and some suggested that the veto vote be taken on that tenth day.

“If you have a little bit of respite, because right now we have no law that’s in place in the county, we should take it,” said Drake.

“A lot of my friends had talked to me about the possibility of delaying it a little bit because in that way, maybe then it could delay, and things would be better in the future,” Commissioner Deb Fleming told 16 News Now.

Dr. Fleming’s motion to table consideration of the ordinance died from a lack of a second.

“We had ten days to veto the council. We could have extended this to Friday and voted which would have meant the council would have to wait until Monday, so it’s just a semantical thing,” said Commissioner Derek Dieter. “The inevitable thing is going to happen. They are going to veto our veto, which is fine. They can, they can do that. They can have different opinions than us.”

In the end, the commissioners approved a veto by a vote of 2-to-1. “It’s not that I don’t think the health department shouldn’t be suggesting what to do, or your doctor shouldn’t be suggesting what to do, but for council or our commissioners to be demanding what people need to do, I just like freedom,” said veto supporter Commissioner Deb Fleming.

Commissioner Andrew Kostielney voted against a veto, reasoning, that the ordinance only affects businesses and their employees. “So, if an employer, if their employees are not wearing face coverings, then they could be fined. But I think, you know, the important piece for me through this specific vote today was it impacted the businesses. The chamber kind of did a survey among their members, and those members said that they were supportive of keeping the ordinance in place until the end of May”.

At it now stands, both the county’s face mask order and the face mask fines ordinance are set to expire on May 27th.

