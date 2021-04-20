Advertisement

South Bend accepting applications for 2021 Lamppost Lighting Program

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is accepting applications for the 2021 Lamppost Lighting Program.

It offers easy self-install, solar-powered lampposts for residential front yards.

This year, the city has selected two target areas based on income, number of vacant lots, and need for lighting.

Homeowners who live within those target areas will pay a lower share of the total cost.

The last day to apply is June 30.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
15-month-old boy run over by truck
Don Ross, grandfather of 6-year-old Grace Ross, speaks to reporters Monday after seeing teen...
Teen charged with murder & molestation of 6-year-old New Carlisle girl back in court
Pete Mroz, a South Bend native, competes on NBC's 'The Voice.'
South Bend native competes on ‘The Voice’
Alfred Hacker
UPDATE: Missing Niles man found

Latest News

A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
Ohio police officer shoots, kills teenage girl holding knife
It was revealed Tuesday that the fourth floor of the County-City Building in South Bend would...
New photography exhibit opens in County-City Building
A new Indiana state budget will give a sizeable funding boost to public schools while also...
New Indiana state budget boosts schools, construction, grants
April Snow Hits Warsaw
April Snow Hits Warsaw
Tolson Center FEMA Vax site in Elkhart
Vaccine Tracker: Elkhart FEMA vaccination site is all-go this week