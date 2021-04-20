Old Dainty Maid Bakery lands liquor license

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The old Dainty Maid Bakery building is the latest South Bend business to land a riverfront liquor license.

The building now has new owners and multiple tenants, including the Early Bird Eatery and Pink Lemonade Pastries.

For the time being, alcohol will only be served in one designated area.

Management hopes to add table service to its Saturday and Sunday brunch sessions once trained servers are added.

