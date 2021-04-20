Advertisement

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman wants to see aggressive defense in 2021

11 practices into the spring, several of the Notre Dame players have said Freeman’s new scheme allows them to operate freely and just play football.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The culture of the Notre Dame defense changed in 2017 when Mike Elko was hired as the defensive coordinator, and the success continued when Clark Lea took over the reigns in 2018.

Now, the Irish have a new defensive coordinator - Marcus Freeman. He wants to continue the dominance of the Notre Dame defense while leaving his own stamp on the program.

In 2020, the Irish defense was one of the best in the country.

Notre Dame held its opponents to 19.67 points per game, which was the 14th best mark in the nation.

11 practices into the spring, several of the Notre Dame players have said Freeman’s new scheme allows them to operate freely and just play football. The players say they are able to play with a little more aggression than they did under Lea.

Freeman says that’s what he wants to see from his defense.

“We want to be aggressive in what we do,” Freeman said. “I think sometimes giving those guys the opportunity to cut loose and to be disruptive is what they are talking about. It still has to fit within the scheme. I think once they continue to get to know the scheme and get to know exactly what we are looking for, there is some freedom within there to be a football player. I believe in, we are going to play football. I tell them all the time, let’s be football players not fit-ball players. Sometimes it’s not going to be perfect. If you continue to play with great effort and attitude and you’re disruptive, good things will happen.”

Freeman hopes more good things continue to happen in the 12th practice of spring this Thursday.

There are just three more spring practices until the Blue-Gold Spring game on May 1.

