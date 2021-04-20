Mobile farmer’s market gives away free fresh produce in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - In a city where fruits and vegetables are hard to find, Spectrum Lakeland Health and the YMCA are making sure stopping by the Veggie Van, a mobile farmer’s market, in downtown Benton Harbor is worth the time.

“It’s difficult to find fresh fruits and vegetables in the inner-city of Benton Harbor. We don’t have a grocery store,” Center for Better Health Community Specialist Margaret Clayborn says.

“We are down here today in the parking lot passing veggie bags from the veggie truck today the community,” Clayborn says.

It’s an effort to give the community a chance to drive up and come through with produce this part of town is not used to seeing.

“I love it because I love vegetables and I think this is a good idea for the Benton Harbor area,” one resident told 16 News Now.

The Veggie Van set up shop outside the Center For Better Health Tuesday morning, where community members picked up a bag of vegetables and fresh fruit. The bag also included P.P.E. kits as well.

“In the kit, we have four disposable, washable face-masks, hand sanitizer, and soap,” Clayborn says.

Clayborn says their efforts are all part of bringing produce and protection during a pandemic to the people of Benton Harbor.

“COVID-19 is still up and about. People are still hurting so we trying to assist as much as possible,” Clayborn says. “Benton Harbor is called like a desert as far as food and it’s nice to know that people can eat healthier.”

A total of 100 bags of free fresh produce was passed out at today’s giveaway. In case you missed it, the Veggie Van will be back in Benton Harbor outside the Center For Better Health on Friday May 21st at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.