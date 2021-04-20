Man arrested in Cass County home invasion

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Deputies in Cass County arrest a suspect in a home invasion with the help of their K-9.

Police were called to a home in the 2600 block of Lake Shore Drive last night.

When they arrived, witnesses say a man with a backpack was cutting through yards in the area.

Police K-9 Faust was able to track down the suspect, who was hiding under some thick underbrush.

A 41-year-old man was taken into custody and is charged with home invasion, possession of meth, and for stealing over $200.

