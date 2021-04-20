Man arrested in Cass County home invasion
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Deputies in Cass County arrest a suspect in a home invasion with the help of their K-9.
Police were called to a home in the 2600 block of Lake Shore Drive last night.
When they arrived, witnesses say a man with a backpack was cutting through yards in the area.
Police K-9 Faust was able to track down the suspect, who was hiding under some thick underbrush.
A 41-year-old man was taken into custody and is charged with home invasion, possession of meth, and for stealing over $200.
