Link Jarrett credits hard work of team to winning culture

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:30 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame baseball team continues to ascend under manager Link Jarrett.

On Monday, the Irish appeared at No. 6 in the Baseball America Rankings. That’s because with Jarrett leading the way, the Irish are turning heads.

Since Jarrett was hired in the summer of 2019, the Notre Dame baseball team has not lost a weekend series.

In the shortened 2020 season, Notre Dame won all three series they competed in.

In 2021, the Irish have won seven of the eight series they’ve played. They split the series with Louisville at the end of March. The last game of the series was not played as a result of rain.

Jarrett says a lot goes into the success of the culture he’s built at Notre Dame including adding some key graduate transfers in recruiting, but it all comes down to the player’s willingness to succeed.

“We practice pretty tough and we grind on the guys pretty good,” Jarrett said. “Our guys are tough. I think we practice hard. I think a lot of people try to practice hard. I think we practice the right stuff hard but we’ve got some guys that came in that were not here before that are helping. Period. So you combine that, you’re better.”

The Irish hope to continue to get better this week.

Tuesday’s game against Butler has been scrapped, so next up the Irish travel out east for a weekend series with Boston College.

First pitch for Game 1 of the series is on Friday at 5:30 PM on ACC Network Extra.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

