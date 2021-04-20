Advertisement

Late baskets from Jacksons lead Pistons over Cavs, 109-105

Frank Jackson scored 20 points, including a tiebreaking baseline drive in the final minute, lifting the Detroit Pistons to a 109-105 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Detroit Pistons guard Josh Jackson and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton battle for...
Detroit Pistons guard Josh Jackson and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton battle for control during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:15 PM EDT
DETROIT (AP) - Frank Jackson scored 20 points, including a tiebreaking baseline drive in the final minute, lifting the Detroit Pistons to a 109-105 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jackson was fouled on his basket with 29 seconds left. He missed the free throw but the Cavaliers couldn’t secure the rebound. Josh Jackson grabbed it and then scored to go up 107-103 with 16.5 seconds remaining, giving the Cavaliers their fifth loss in six games. Collin Sexton scored 28 points and Darius Garland added 23 for the Cavaliers. The backcourt scored the final 20 points for Cleveland.

