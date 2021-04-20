Kunin, Jarnkrok lead Predators to 5-2 win over Blackhawks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Luke Kunin and Calle Jarnkrok each scored a goal and added an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. Matt Duchene, Mattias Ekholm and Tanner Jeannot also scored and Mikael Granlund had two assists for Nashville, which snapped a two-game skid. Alex DeBrincat and David Kampf scored for Chicago, which has lost two of three. Nashville has won all six meetings between the teams so far this season as they battle for fourth place in the Central Division. Dallas also is involved in a tight three-way race for the division’s final playoff spot.

