Indiana reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 733 more cases Tuesday

Statewide, 891 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 8 more COVID-19 deaths and 733 more cases on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.2%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 12,826 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 709, 455 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 7 more coronavirus deaths and 1,041 new cases were reported. 829 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 34,207 (+59) cases and 541 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 27,376 (+22) cases and 432 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 11,175 (+16) cases and 204 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 9,152 (+20) cases and 114 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,792 (+6) cases and 109 (+1) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,542 (+5) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 2,054 (+7) cases and 52 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,921 (+1) cases and 40 (+1) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,140 (+2) cases and 45 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

