Advertisement

Indiana deal giving local officials say over health orders

The Flag of Indiana
The Flag of Indiana(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana legislative negotiators have reached an agreement on limiting the authority of county or city health departments by allowing local elected officials to overturn orders or enforcement actions issued during emergencies.

Republican supporters say the proposal is meant to provide a “check and balance” protecting the rights of business owners following complaints about COVID-19 orders closing or limiting businesses that have been imposed over the past year.

The agreement released Tuesday requires any local public health order that is more stringent than one issued by the governor must be approved by an elected county or city board. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
15-month-old boy run over by truck
Don Ross, grandfather of 6-year-old Grace Ross, speaks to reporters Monday after seeing teen...
Teen charged with murder & molestation of 6-year-old New Carlisle girl back in court
Pete Mroz, a South Bend native, competes on NBC's 'The Voice.'
South Bend native competes on ‘The Voice’
Alfred Hacker
UPDATE: Missing Niles man found

Latest News

A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
Ohio police officer shoots, kills teenage girl holding knife
It was revealed Tuesday that the fourth floor of the County-City Building in South Bend would...
New photography exhibit opens in County-City Building
A new Indiana state budget will give a sizeable funding boost to public schools while also...
New Indiana state budget boosts schools, construction, grants
April Snow Hits Warsaw
April Snow Hits Warsaw
Tolson Center FEMA Vax site in Elkhart
Vaccine Tracker: Elkhart FEMA vaccination site is all-go this week