Former Irish forward Mikayla Vaughn makes Minnesota Lynx training camp roster

Vaughn will be reunited with former Notre Dame women’s basketball star Jessica Shepard.
Ivey says having her senior leader back in the fold was big for her squad.(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT
MINNEAPOLIS (WNDU) - former Notre Dame women’s basketball forward Mikayla Vaughn has signed a deal to join the Minnesota Lynx 2021 training camp roster.

Vaughn started all 16 games she played in this past season, where she averaged 7.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Vaughn will be reunited with former Notre Dame women’s basketball star Jessica Shepard.

