FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Hard freeze warning; Low 40s Wednesday afternoon

After the snow comes the cold air. Temperatures will be below freezing Wednesday and Thursday morning
Matt Engelbrecht - Meteorologist
Matt Engelbrecht - Meteorologist
By Matt Engelbrecht
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht 2:00AM: The First Alert Weather Day will continue into Wednesday morning as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing for an extended period of time. Any standing water or snowfall from Tuesday’s system has the potential to create slick and icy conditions for the morning commute. In total, about 1 to 2 inches of snow accumulated in Kosciusko and Fulton County.
Other areas saw snow, but didn’t accumulate. Highs on Wednesday will bounce back into the low 40s with mostly sunny skies. A stray shower/snow flurry can’t be ruled out.

IMPACTS: A hard freeze could make for a slick commute Wednesday morning. Plan to give yourself extra time during these times.

