Erica Albertin introduced as Goshen College Athletic Director

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen College made it official. The school has named Erica Albertin the school’s new athletic director.

Albertin had served as the interim AD since February of 2020. She came to Goshen College in 2016 as the head athletic trainer.

Albertin has a vision for Goshen College athletics, and wants to take the school’s sports teams to the next level.

“My leadership is all about trust, collaboration and joy. I plan on continuing to support our student athletes. As an athletic trainer for the first ten years of my professional career, I have a heart for listening and finding solution. I will continue to listen to our student athletes and find ways to give them the best experience possible in their time at Goshen College and beyond.”

Albertin is the eighth AD in the history of the college, since the position became available in 1993.

Albertin is also the second woman to be named the athletic director at the school joining Linda Shetler, who held the position from 1993 to 1996.

