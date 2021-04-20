Advertisement

Erica Albertin introduced as Goshen College Athletic Director

Albertin has a vision for Goshen College athletics, and wants to take the school’s sports teams to the next level.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen College made it official. The school has named Erica Albertin the school’s new athletic director.

Albertin had served as the interim AD since February of 2020. She came to Goshen College in 2016 as the head athletic trainer.

Albertin has a vision for Goshen College athletics, and wants to take the school’s sports teams to the next level.

“My leadership is all about trust, collaboration and joy. I plan on continuing to support our student athletes. As an athletic trainer for the first ten years of my professional career, I have a heart for listening and finding solution. I will continue to listen to our student athletes and find ways to give them the best experience possible in their time at Goshen College and beyond.”

Albertin is the eighth AD in the history of the college, since the position became available in 1993.

Albertin is also the second woman to be named the athletic director at the school joining Linda Shetler, who held the position from 1993 to 1996.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
15-month-old boy run over by truck
Don Ross, grandfather of 6-year-old Grace Ross, speaks to reporters Monday after seeing teen...
Teen charged with murder & molestation of 6-year-old New Carlisle girl back in court
Pete Mroz, a South Bend native, competes on NBC's 'The Voice.'
South Bend native competes on ‘The Voice’
Alfred Hacker
UPDATE: Missing Niles man found

Latest News

Freeman says there might be some differences in techniques and where players line up in his...
Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman wants to elevate recruiting to the likes of Alabama
Katie Marino stands at second after a double against Virginia.
Irish infielder Katie Marino has been red hot for Notre Dame softball
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta delivers during the first inning of the team's...
Arrieta pitches Cubs to 3-1 win over Mets on cool night
Notre Dame will not be allowed to practice on election day, per NCAA rules. Every college...
Notre Dame football will continue to let student-athletes speak out against social injustice
Detroit Red Wings right wing Richard Panik (24) skates past as Dallas Stars' Sami Vatanen (45),...
Stars beat Red Wings, 5-2, extend win streak to 4 games