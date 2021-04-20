Protecting your home during stints of cold

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With the current cold snap, it’s time to switch back into winter mode for Michiana homes - to some degree.

One recommendation from Home Comfort Experts is to disconnect garden hoses to prevent water from freezing in the hose and cracking the copper water lines inside a home.

Home Comfort Experts added it’s important to repair furnaces that recently broke since many people might want to the heat their homes in the colder weather. Operations Manager James Olesen said it is safe to turn on the furnace again, even if the air conditioner was used recently.

“Just because you’ve turned your furnace off for the year doesn’t mean you can’t turn your furnace back on. I mean, we live in Michiana, which means you heat in the morning and cool in the afternoon. So there’s really nothing to worry about there,” he said.

Sensitive plants should be covered with cloth - not plastic - said Jeff Burbrink, Purdue Extension Educator-Agriculture in Elkhart County. He said people don’t need to worry too much about many insects infiltrating homes to seek warmth during spring cold stints.

“Not so much,” he said. “You know in the fall the year as temperatures gradually drop, you see things like that happen particularly like with the ladybugs and the stinkbugs, you know, that, that tends to happen every fall, but when it’s just a quick overnight thing, it’s - it doesn’t usually happen like that.”

Indiana-Michigan Power spokeswoman Schnee Garrett said utility crews are prepared to handle possible outages 24/7.

“AEP, our parent company, American Electric Power, they have a full staff of meteorologists who I&M is in constant communication with, so they are sending us updates as the weather progresses through our area. And in turn, our employees are very up to date with what the weather is, as well. So with the snow that we are seeing this afternoon, and this evening, there is a chance that the snow could be on the power lines or on the trees, which causes them to come into contact with our lines, or equipment. So if that happens, our crews will be there to restore power as safely and efficiently as possible,” she said.

Garrett said people can report outages by visiting the I&M website or by downloading the company’s app on smartphone stores.

Avoid fallen power lines as it can be hard to distinguish between electrical lines, telephone lines, or cable lines.

“So we advise all of our customers and the community to treat every fallen power line as live and dangerous,” Garrett said.

Downed power lines can be reported by calling I&M at 1-800-311-4634.

