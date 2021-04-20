Advertisement

Americans plan summer travel, survey says

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – As vaccination rates go up along with the temperatures, Americans are ditching last year’s staycations in favor of something less pandemic.

More than two-thirds of Americans say they plan to travel for vacation this summer, according to a new survey by Trip Advisor.

Of those traveling, 74% will stay domestic, with 13% going international.

The hottest amenities following the pandemic are clean hotels with free cancellations as well as those with dine-in options.

Beach getaways are top choices. Florida and Mexico are the most popular destinations.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
15-month-old boy run over by truck
Don Ross, grandfather of 6-year-old Grace Ross, speaks to reporters Monday after seeing teen...
Teen charged with murder & molestation of 6-year-old New Carlisle girl back in court
Pete Mroz, a South Bend native, competes on NBC's 'The Voice.'
South Bend native competes on ‘The Voice’
Alfred Hacker
UPDATE: Missing Niles man found

Latest News

Calif. couple buys dream home but previous tenant won't leave
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
Ohio police officer shoots, kills teenage girl holding knife
It was revealed Tuesday that the fourth floor of the County-City Building in South Bend would...
New photography exhibit opens in County-City Building
A new Indiana state budget will give a sizeable funding boost to public schools while also...
New Indiana state budget boosts schools, construction, grants