Administrative assistant of 36 years receives Key to County

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County has three elected commissioners, but did you know, for decades, it had a fourth?

“The Fourth Commissioner” was the nickname given to the long-time administrative assistant to the commissioners, Patty Godsey.

Godsey has retired after 36 years of service in county government.

Today she was given the Key to the County and praised for her professionalism over the years.

“When I ran against Dick Larison who was a really good commissioner, his daughter, Patty worked in the office, and you know I was concerned having, you know defeated him, how she was going to react. But she was very, very graceful. Very helpful. And I can’t tell you enough how I could not have succeeded if it hadn’t been for Patty,” says Michael Hamann, Former St. Joseph County Commissioner.

Godsey finished her career as the Chief Financial Officer for the sheriff’s department.

