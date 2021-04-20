15-month-old boy run over by truck

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 15-month-old boy is dead after being run over by a truck in LaGrange County.

It happened just after 11 a.m. Monday in Wolcottville.

According to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, the delivery truck was pulling out of a driveway when the driver accidentally ran over the child, who has been identified as Steven Schrock.

The boy was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, where he was later pronounced dead.

