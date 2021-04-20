Advertisement

15-month-old boy run over by truck

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 15-month-old boy is dead after being run over by a truck in LaGrange County.

It happened just after 11 a.m. Monday in Wolcottville.

According to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, the delivery truck was pulling out of a driveway when the driver accidentally ran over the child, who has been identified as Steven Schrock.

The boy was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, where he was later pronounced dead.

