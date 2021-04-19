Vaccine Tracker: New vaccine clinic in Elkhart this week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On this edition of the Vaccine Tracker we’re watching the vaccination progress in Michiana and learning more about a vaccine clinic in Elkhart this week.

First, here is the progress being made in Michiana getting people fully vaccinated:

Michiana Fully Vaccinated 4-19-21 (WNDU)

Starting on Tuesday, FEMA along with the Indiana State Department of Health, Elkhart County Health Department, City of Elkhart, and the Minority Health Coalition are partnering up for a vaccine clinic to be held April 20-24th at the Tolson Center.

“Tolson has been a great facility. We’ve been there 2 or 3 times now. We know how to set it up, we know how to run it well, so It’s a good location for the city of Elkhart for sure. FEMA will be a doing a very similar one in Goshen at Goshen High School at the end of May,” Dr. Bethany Wait, Elkhart County Health Officer says.

You can sign up at ourshot.in.gov but the site will also take walk-ins. The flier put out about the event says no walk-ins but that has since changed. This vaccine clinic will do about 1,000 doses of Pfizer per day.

Organizers are hoping to get more shots into arms and get closer to herd immunity, but the county continues to fight through vaccine hesitancy in the community.

“It’s just going to be a matter of continuing to educate. Everyday more and more people get the vaccine and we’re seeing that it’s safe and we’re seeing that it’s effective and so eventually I think we’ll get to that point, I don’t think that we’ll not get to there. I just think it’s a matter of reaching out and meeting people where they are,” Dr. Wait says.

Tuesday morning there will be a press conference with federal, state, and local health officials. We’ll learn more about the vaccine clinic and future plans at that time.

We’ll continue to keep an eye on the vaccination rollout, and I want to hear from you. Email me at zach.horner@wndu.com or find me on Facebook and send a message if you have an issue or idea of something we can dig into on the Vaccine Tracker.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.