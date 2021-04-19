Teen charged with murder & molestation of 6-year-old New Carlisle girl back in court

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 14-year-old boy arrested for the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle was back in court Monday.

This time, his attorney is trying to fight off a motion from a local media outlet to intervene and request the public and press to be given access to any and all future proceedings involving the case.

The motion comes more than one month after the teen was arrested and charged with murder and child molestation of Ross.

Ross’s mother, who was at the hearing, did not speak to reporters, but Ross’s grandfather, Don Ross, did saying he wants justice for his granddaughter.

“I want to make sure he spends the rest of his life in prison. That’s what I’m here for. He took a little girl’s life. There was no reason for that,” Don Ross says.

Monday’s hearing also addressed the status of mental evaluations being done on the teen by the state and the defense, both who say need more time.

Time also has been tough for the Ross family ever since losing their little girl.

“Words can’t describe what everybody’s went through and everything, losing a granddaughter like that to vicious murder,” Don Ross says.

The judge granted both sides more time to do their individual evaluations on the teen, which is why they changed May 13th competency hearing to a status hearing at 8:30 a.m.

Magistracy Polando, who is hearing the case, says he expects to have a ruling on whether or not public access will be granted for future proceedings by the end of the day on Wednesday.

A status hearing has been set for May 13th at 8:30 a.m.

