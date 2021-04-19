Studebaker Golf Course offers year-round golf to kids

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good here in Michiana?

How about some South Bend School students taking part in free, year-round golfing at Studebaker Golf Course?

Anyone under the age of 18 plays for free at the course.

The First Tee program was invented to try and spur an interest in the sport among the next generation.

It kicked off back in October.

They built a learning center there with an indoor putting range and golf simulator.

Students from Marshall Traditional School took part in today’s visit.

