St. Joe’s JR Konieczny and Riley’s Blake Wesley named 2021 Indiana All-Stars

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, the Indiana All-Stars boys basketball team was announced.

Two local high school basketball stars made the team. Those two are St. Joe’s JR Konieczny and Riley’s Blake Wesley.

This season, Konieczny averaged 28.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while leading the Indians to their first regional title since 1993.

Meanwhile, Wesley put up 27.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game while leading the Wildcats to a sectional championship.

I would like to thank God for giving me the chance to make the Indiana All- Star Team. ❤️🙏🏾 — Blakewesley0 (@blakewesley0) April 19, 2021

The two Notre Dame men’s basketball signees are two of just 14 players to be selected to the Indiana All-Star team.

Konieczny and Wesley will play an exhibition game against the Junior All-Stars at Brownsburg High School on June 9.

This comes before they play in the Indiana All-Star series against the Kentucky All-stars on June 11 in Owensboro, Ky and June 12 at Southport Fieldhouse.

