South Bend native competes on ‘The Voice’

(WNDU) - Tonight, NBC’S The Voice moves into the knockout round of the competition, featuring a South Bend native.

Pete Mroz and his coach on the show, Blake Shelton, actually have a past connection.

Blake and Pete performed together as part of a songwriters group in Nashville, but Pete eventually took a break from music to find a stable job.

After losing his father to a sudden heart attack, Pete knew life was too short not to chase his dream, and he’s doing so on The Voice.

You can watch the show tonight at 8 p.m., right here on WNDU.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.