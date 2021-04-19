Advertisement

Shot of Wintry Weather...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TOPSY-TURVY SPRING WEATHER... A shot of wintry weather over the next couple of days, with a freeze likely 1 or 2 nights, and a good chance of snow by Tuesday evening. Computer models still range from almost no accumulation to 4″+. The best chance for higher amounts will be our southern counties. Stay tuned, though, as we track the system over the next 24 hours. Milder air returns later in the week...then we have a chance for a shower over the weekend, especially Saturday. And after that, even warmer air more than likely returns by next Wednesday with a chance for a thunderstorm...

Tonight: Showers tapering off this evening, then just cloudy and colder. Low: 36, Wind: NNW 5-10

Tuesday: A spotty rain or snow shower early, then rain turning to snow in the afternoon. High: 39, Wind: NW 5-10

Tuesday night: Snow shifting south and ending with a freeze likely late. Amounts ranging from just a coating in northern areas to 2″-4″ in our southeaster counties. Low: 26

Wednesday: Clouds and some sunshine with a chance for a rain or snow shower. High: 41

