Red Sox top White Sox 11-4 on Patriots’ Day with no Marathon

BOSTON (AP) - Kiké Hernández led off with a replay-aided home run, and Bobby Dalbec worked a 14-pitch walk in a six-run first inning helping the Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox 11-4 in the first Patriots’ Day game played apart from the Boston Marathon. The Marathon was moved to Oct. 11 because of Massachusetts limits on crowds during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Patriots’ Day game, with a start shortly after 11 a.m., has been played by the Red Sox since 1959. Lucas Giolito allowed eight runs, and his ERA more than doubled from 2.55 to 5.79.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)