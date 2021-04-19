Notre Dame schedules home-and-home series with Indiana in 2030, 2031

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There will be some in-state football taking place in the Hoosier State in nine years.

On Monday, Notre Dame and Indiana University have agreed to a home-and-home series.

The first game of the series will be on August 31, 2030 at Notre Dame Stadium.

The Irish will travel down to Bloomington on September 27, 2031.

The last time these two schools squared up on the football field was in 1991. It was a 49-27 Irish victory at Rock’s House. The play of the game was made by Irish backup tight end Irv Smith, who carried the entire Hoosier defense 20 yards for a touchdown.

The Irish are 23-5-1 all-time against the Hoosiers.

When the two schools meet in Bloomington in 2031, it will mark the first time since 1950 that the Irish have traveled to face Indiana at home.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.