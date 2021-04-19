Advertisement

Mission BBQ opens new Mishawaka location

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT
MISAHWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mission Barbecue opens a new restaurant in Mishawaka.

The restaurant is on North Main Street.

It’s the chain’s fifth restaurant in Indiana, and 104th restaurant in the country.

It offers everything barbecue from brisket to peach cobbler.

“We feel like we’ve got a team of great people that produces great food, provides great service. And in the process too, we also try and do our part by giving back and supporting every community that we have the privilege of doing business in, specifically aligning ourselves with local fire, police, as well as military non-profits,” says founder Bill Kraus.

Every day at noon, the restaurant shuts its kitchen down and plays the national anthem to honor American heroes.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Saturday.

On Sundays, it’s open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

