Advertisement

Michigan reports 61 more COVID-19 deaths, 8,574* more cases Monday

There have been 16,901 deaths and 793,881 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been 16,901 deaths and 793,881 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 61 more COVID-19 deaths and 8,574* more cases on Monday.

*Note on cases (04/19/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, April 17th.  Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 4,287 per day.

There have been 16,901 deaths and 793,881 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Berrien County has had 233 deaths and 14,104 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 72 deaths and 5,016 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 93 deaths and 5,589 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
15-month-old boy run over by truck
Don Ross, grandfather of 6-year-old Grace Ross, speaks to reporters Monday after seeing teen...
Teen charged with murder & molestation of 6-year-old New Carlisle girl back in court
Pete Mroz, a South Bend native, competes on NBC's 'The Voice.'
South Bend native competes on ‘The Voice’
Alfred Hacker
UPDATE: Missing Niles man found

Latest News

Calif. couple buys dream home but previous tenant won't leave
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners Tuesday vetoed an ordinance the county council...
St. Joseph County Commissioners veto mask mandate extension
File: A photo of face masks.
Starke County mask mandate extended through May
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine suffers another setback