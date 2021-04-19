Michigan reports 61 more COVID-19 deaths, 8,574* more cases Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 61 more COVID-19 deaths and 8,574* more cases on Monday.

*Note on cases (04/19/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, April 17th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 4,287 per day.

There have been 16,901 deaths and 793,881 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Berrien County has had 233 deaths and 14,104 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 72 deaths and 5,016 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 93 deaths and 5,589 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

