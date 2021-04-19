Advertisement

Medical Moment: Dense breasts = Higher cancer risk

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Every breast is different, but some are twice as likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer.

So who’s at risk, and what can be done about it?

About one in eight Americans will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of his or her lifetime.

As of January 2021, there are more than 3.8 million people with a history of breast cancer in the U.S.

Martie Salt has details on how dense breasts might affect your risks, and what that means for the future of screening.

Even though you can’t feel the difference, self-exams remain the same.

There’s no one right way breasts should feel, so it’s important to figure out what is normal for you to better notice any changes or differences.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
15-month-old boy run over by truck
Don Ross, grandfather of 6-year-old Grace Ross, speaks to reporters Monday after seeing teen...
Teen charged with murder & molestation of 6-year-old New Carlisle girl back in court
Pete Mroz, a South Bend native, competes on NBC's 'The Voice.'
South Bend native competes on ‘The Voice’
Alfred Hacker
UPDATE: Missing Niles man found

Latest News

A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
Ohio police officer shoots, kills teenage girl holding knife
It was revealed Tuesday that the fourth floor of the County-City Building in South Bend would...
New photography exhibit opens in County-City Building
A new Indiana state budget will give a sizeable funding boost to public schools while also...
New Indiana state budget boosts schools, construction, grants
April Snow Hits Warsaw
April Snow Hits Warsaw
Tolson Center FEMA Vax site in Elkhart
Vaccine Tracker: Elkhart FEMA vaccination site is all-go this week