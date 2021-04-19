Medical Moment: Dense breasts = Higher cancer risk

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Every breast is different, but some are twice as likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer.

So who’s at risk, and what can be done about it?

About one in eight Americans will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of his or her lifetime.

As of January 2021, there are more than 3.8 million people with a history of breast cancer in the U.S.

Martie Salt has details on how dense breasts might affect your risks, and what that means for the future of screening.

Even though you can’t feel the difference, self-exams remain the same.

There’s no one right way breasts should feel, so it’s important to figure out what is normal for you to better notice any changes or differences.

