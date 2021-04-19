Advertisement

Man tries to steal catalytic converter, police find meth

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is facing charges after trying to steal a catalytic converter.

Mishawaka police were called to the 100 block of Cedar Street back on Friday.

When officers arrived, they say Raymond Cole ducked between two cars before getting up and running away.

Cole was eventually arrested.

While being booked into the St. Joseph County Jail, meth was found in Cole’s pocket.

He’s facing charges of attempted auto theft, meth possession, and resisting arrest.

