Jury selection begins in murder trial
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT
Ind. (WNDU) - Jury selection begins in the trial of two men accused of torturing and killing a Whitley County woman.
31-year-old Kimberly Dyer was killed in a home on Old Orchard Lane in Elkhart back in October of 2019.
21-year-old Donald Owen Junior and 19-year-old Mario Angulo Junior are facing murder charges.
A third man, 24-year-old Matthew Murzynski, was charged with robbery and criminal confinement in the case.
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.