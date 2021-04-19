Jury selection begins in murder trial

Ind. (WNDU) - Jury selection begins in the trial of two men accused of torturing and killing a Whitley County woman.

31-year-old Kimberly Dyer was killed in a home on Old Orchard Lane in Elkhart back in October of 2019.

21-year-old Donald Owen Junior and 19-year-old Mario Angulo Junior are facing murder charges.

A third man, 24-year-old Matthew Murzynski, was charged with robbery and criminal confinement in the case.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.