Irish hope to build off of 14-game home winning streak

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame softball team returned to the diamond this weekend after cancelling five games in a row due to COVID.

The Irish showed little rust. They swept the series against Virginia and have now won 14 straight games at Melissa Cook Stadium.

Irish head coach Deanna Gumpf says this accomplishment is something the team is proud of.

“It’s not easy to do,” Gumpf said. “I am just really pleased with the way that we are making things happen. I think the added bonus of being at our home field, it just makes the game a tiny bit easier. If it can be easier.”

The Irish will look to continue that winning streak at home in a Midweek game against DePaul.

First pitch is on Wednesday at 5:30 PM.

