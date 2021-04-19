Advertisement

Irish hope to build off of 14-game home winning streak

Irish head coach Deanna Gumpf says this accomplishment is something the team is proud of.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame softball team returned to the diamond this weekend after cancelling five games in a row due to COVID.

The Irish showed little rust. They swept the series against Virginia and have now won 14 straight games at Melissa Cook Stadium.

Irish head coach Deanna Gumpf says this accomplishment is something the team is proud of.

“It’s not easy to do,” Gumpf said. “I am just really pleased with the way that we are making things happen. I think the added bonus of being at our home field, it just makes the game a tiny bit easier. If it can be easier.”

The Irish will look to continue that winning streak at home in a Midweek game against DePaul.

First pitch is on Wednesday at 5:30 PM.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
15-month-old boy run over by truck
Don Ross, grandfather of 6-year-old Grace Ross, speaks to reporters Monday after seeing teen...
Teen charged with murder & molestation of 6-year-old New Carlisle girl back in court
Pete Mroz, a South Bend native, competes on NBC's 'The Voice.'
South Bend native competes on ‘The Voice’
Alfred Hacker
UPDATE: Missing Niles man found

Latest News

Freeman says there might be some differences in techniques and where players line up in his...
Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman wants to elevate recruiting to the likes of Alabama
Katie Marino stands at second after a double against Virginia.
Irish infielder Katie Marino has been red hot for Notre Dame softball
Notre Dame will not be allowed to practice on election day, per NCAA rules. Every college...
Notre Dame football will continue to let student-athletes speak out against social injustice
Marcus Freeman walks around practice on March 30, 2021.
Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman wants to see aggressive defense in 2021
Link Jarrett credits hard work to team's winning culture