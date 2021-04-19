Advertisement

Indiana State Police searching for stolen cars

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - In LaPorte, four cars were stolen from a Dodge dealership over the weekend.

The cars were spotted on I-80-94 in Lake County going at least 150 miles per hour.

Indiana State Troopers were able to track one of the cars as it exited the interstate onto Cline Avenue.

That’s when the vehicle ran out of gas and stopped on the Cline Avenue Bridge.

The driver ran away, jumping over the wall and landing on the ground 30 feet below.

But officers couldn’t find the driver.

If you have any information on these thefts, you’re asked to reach out to Indiana State Police.

