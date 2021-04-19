Advertisement

FAMILY AFFAIR: Link Jarrett reflects on coaching against his son, JT, this weekend

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 2021 season has been special so far for the Notre Dame baseball team. This weekend was an extra special chapter for the 2021 Irish.

The Irish have moved up to number 6 in the Baseball America rankings after winning the weekend series against NC State, but the jump in the rankings is not the reason for the special weekend for the Irish.

This weekend was special because Irish manager Link Jarrett was able to coach against his son, JT, who is the second basemen for the Wolfpack.

Link’s wife, Jen, and The Jarrett grandparents were in attendance sporting the Irish green and the NC State red this weekend.

Link says he’s proud of JT and everything he’s accomplished, but he did not like game planning against his son.

“It wasn’t really fun,” Link said. “That was really strange. I think the game part was the most normal part of it. It was enjoyable to sit back and watch him play and notice the player he’s become. But it wasn’t pleasant trying to think about the ramifications of the game. You try to separate it a little bit. Very unique.”

Tuesday’s game against Butler has been scrapped, so next up the Irish travel out east for a weekend series with Boston College.

First pitch for Game 1 of the series is on Friday at 5:30 PM on ACC Network Extra.

