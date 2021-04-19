Brandywine teacher resigns after child solicitation allegations

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A teacher in Brandywine schools has resigned after allegations came forward that they had been involved in child solicitation.

Last week, 16 News Now brought you the story, reporting that the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department was investigating a teacher.

Sheriff Paul Bailey said teacher Patrick Stier is accused of trying to solicit a minor sometime within the last month.

Several tips came in against Stier, including one from a group called Bikers Against Predators.

The group said, “[Stier] reached out to [the group’s adult] decoy via kik. He spoke sexual to her, sent explicit photos and asked to meet the decoy for sex.”

Stier was never confirmed as the teacher, though a teacher in the district was put on leave.

The following is a letter sent to Brandywine parents and guardians today:

“Dear Brandywine Parents/Guardians:

On Sunday, April 11, 2021, the district placed a teacher on administrative leave due to allegations of misconduct outside of the school setting. Today, I am writing to inform you that the individual in question has submitted a letter of resignation. The district has accepted the resignation effective immediately.

While I cannot share details about this situation, I am glad to listen to your concerns. Feel free to contact me at kweimer@brandywinebobcats.org or at (269) 684-7150.

As always, the safety and well-being of your children is our highest priority. We will continue to take all measures to ensure that students are educated in a safe and nurturing environment.

Sincerely,

Karen Weimer

Superintendent”

