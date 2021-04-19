Advertisement

2 missing Texas teens found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Devany Betancourt, left, and Marina Nelson were found safe after an Amber Alert was issued for...
Devany Betancourt, left, and Marina Nelson were found safe after an Amber Alert was issued for them in Texas.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert for two teenage girls in Texas was discontinued after they were found safe, according to multiple local news reports.

Seagoville Police say the 16-year-old and 17-year-old were found safe Monday afternoon in Plano. They had last been seen Sunday afternoon in Seagoville, which is about 40 miles away.

The teenagers were safe and unharmed.

A man, believed to have dropped off the two teens at the hotel in Plano where they were found, is being questioned by investigators, according to KDFW. They would not say if he’s being considered a person of interest.

