Westbrook’s triple-double, Beal’s 37 lead Wiz over Pistons

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook, right, goes to the basket against Detroit Pistons...
Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook, right, goes to the basket against Detroit Pistons center Jahlil Okafor, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Russell Westbrook had his 25th triple-double of the season, Bradley Beal scored 37 points and the Washington Wizards beat the Detroit Pistons 121-100.

Westbrook finished with 15 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists in the fourth straight win for Washington (23-33), which continues its late-season push.

He has 17 triple-doubles, 10 shy of Oscar Robertson’s record.

Isaiah Stewart and Frank Jackson each scored 19 points for Detroit.

The Wizards never trailed and took the lead for good at the start of the second quarter and methodically built it in the second half.

4/17/2021 10:33:00 PM (GMT -4:00)

