Subban makes 29 saves as Blackhawks beat Red Wings 4-0

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk, center, is greeted by teammates after scoring...
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk, center, is greeted by teammates after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Malcolm Subban made 29 saves for his second shutout of the season, helping the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0.

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist for Chicago, which was coming off a 4-1 loss to last-place Detroit on Thursday night.

Alex DeBrincat, Wyatt Kalynuk and Pius Suter also scored, and Vinnie Hinostroza had three assists.

Jonathan Bernier stopped 23 shots for Detroit, which had won a season-high three straight.

4/17/2021 10:16:46 PM (GMT -4:00)

