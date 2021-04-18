Advertisement

Silver Alert declared for 17-year-old Terre Haute boy

A Silver Alert has been declared for a Terre Haute teen.
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Vigo County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Jacob Hunter, a 17-year-old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 190 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, and last seen driving a blue 2006 Chevrolet Malibu with Indiana license plate CTI388.

Jacob is missing from Terre Haute, Ind. ,which is 77 miles west of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, April 17th, 2021 at 10:00 am.  He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jacob Hunter, contact the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department at 812-462-3226 or 911.

