New-look Red Sox top White Sox 7-4, Gonzalez HR starts rally

BOSTON (AP) - Wearing their new blue-and-yellow uniforms, the Boston Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox 7-4 when Marwin Gonzalez homered to key a four-run rally in the eighth inning.

The Red Sox uniforms don’t have any red.

They honor the Boston Marathon with the colors that stretch across the finish line of the famous race.

They featured yellow tops with powder-blue lettering across the front, numbers on the back and caps, with white pants. Boston was the first of seven MLB teams that will don a new City Series look this season.

4/17/2021 8:02:48 PM (GMT -4:00)